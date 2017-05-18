Man charged after alleged stabbing incident at Bundaberg South

Emergency services at an alleged stabbing incident in McConville Street Bundaberg.

A 49-YEAR-OLD man will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court today after an alleged stabbing incident at Bundaberg South.

Police allege about 4.40pm a group of people were inside a residence on Mcconville Street when an argument ensued.

During the argument, it's alleged a man grabbed a knife and assaulted a 54-year-old man, 51-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Emergency services responded and the 54-year-old man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment of a wound to his neck.

The 51-year-old man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment of a wound to his ear.

The 30-year-old woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with bruises to her abdomen.

About 5.15pm a Bundaberg East man went to Bundaberg Police Station voluntarily where he was taken into custody.

He was charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and assault occasioning bodily harm.