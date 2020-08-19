Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in a Victoria prison in February.
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in a Victoria prison in February.
Crime

Man charged six months after inmate’s death

by Frances Vinall, Caroline Schelle
19th Aug 2020 2:38 PM

A man has been charged with the murder of prison inmate Mark Pollard six months after he died.

Abdulkadir Ali, 34, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday over the alleged murder at Port Phillip Prison on February 26.

He is accused of causing Mr Pollard's death by "an act of violence done in the course or furtherance of a crime of violence, namely a robbery", a police summary reads.

Four others were due to be charged over the death, the court was told.

The 48-year-old alleged victim was taken to hospital but died three days later.

The alleged co-offenders are expected to face court at the end of the week.

Originally published as Man charged 6 months after inmate's death

More Stories

abdulkadir ali death mark pollard murder prison bashing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pair who fled crash allegedly found with drugs in Bundy

        Premium Content Pair who fled crash allegedly found with drugs in Bundy

        News Theft, driving and drug related charges laid after crash involving stolen car damages bridge near Gin Gin, delays traffic for hours

        • 19th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Family’s $120k mission to give Connor a normal life

        Family’s $120k mission to give Connor a normal life

        Community Family raising $120,000 to help Connor Cockerton fight back

        Firefighters reveal findings of Federal fire investigation

        Premium Content Firefighters reveal findings of Federal fire investigation

        News Firefighters have revealed the cause of the terrible blaze

        THAT'S SWEET! Bundaberg icon reveals your new addiction

        Premium Content THAT'S SWEET! Bundaberg icon reveals your new addiction

        Food & Entertainment Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker’s create a yummy sensation