Crime

Queensland man charged over body in bin murder

by Mark Buttler
17th Aug 2018 12:29 AM
A QUEENSLAND man has been charged over the grisly discovery of a body in a bin at Oakleigh South.

Victorian missing persons squad detectives on Thursday arrested the 62-year-old on the Sunshine Coast, north of Brisbane in connection with the death of graphic artist John Christianos.

The man was charged with murder.

The body has been identified as graphic artist John Christianos.
Mr Christianos, who would now be 56, vanished on June 11, 2001 after walking from his home in Warrigal Rd, East Bentleigh.

His body was found as workers cleared a storage business in Milgate St, Oakleigh South, on July 13 this year.

 

A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in Oakleigh South. Picture: 9 News
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in Oakleigh South. Picture: 9 News

The arrested man was detained at Tewantin, near Noosa, and questioned by detectives before being remanded in custody overnight.

The missing persons squad is expected to apply for his extradition back to Victoria in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Mr Christianos, originally from South Australia, had been listed as a missing person for years before the awful find at Oakleigh South.

