Man causes nuisance at pub after being caught drink driving

A GLADSTONE man got caught causing a nuisance at a Gin Gin pub after he was released from police custody for drink driving.

Nathan Robert Hite, 51, was picked up on July 7 at 9.46pm on Mulgrave St, Gin Gin, after an anonymous tip told police he had been driving erratically and appeared to be intoxicated.

Hite told police he was driving from Gladstone to Bundaberg and had drunk five bottles of Great Northern before leaving at 5pm.

He had a blood-alcohol content reading of .123 and the car he drove was unregistered and uninsured.

After he was released from the police station at 10pm, Hite walked down Mulgrave St, swearing, acting aggressively and knocking over wheelie bins causing a mess.

Hite went to a Gin Gin pub where he began swearing at the top of his voice, banging on doors and windows yelling at people to let him in.

Hite pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to public nuisance, drink driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured car.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said Hite had been attempting to improve himself and was engaging with different services.

Mr Selic said sending him to jail would “derail” the work Hite had done.

Hite was sentenced to two months imprisonment immediately suspended for 12 months.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.

