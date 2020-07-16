Man causes damage to Bundy pub during fight with mum

IN COURT: A man has will spend then next month behind bars after causing damage to a Bundaberg Pub while arguing with his mother.

A MAN will spend the next month behind bars after he threw two glasses and smashed a door at a Bundaberg pub on Wednesday night.

The Rockhampton man, 45, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one charge of wilful damage as a domestic violence offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court the man and some family members were at the Melbourne Hotel at 11.45pm where he began arguing with his mother.

The man then threw a glass in the direction of his mother, which smashed sending glass across the chair and floor.

His mother then ran through the gaming area with the man picking up another glass and throwing it at a wall causing it to shatter.

Sgt Burgess said the man continued arguing with his mother at the gaming counter which he hit.

His mother then ran outside and the man followed, where he picked up a chair and threw it through some glass doors, smashing them.

He then left and police arrived at the venue just before midnight where they saw the damage and viewed CCTV.

At 2.15am yesterday police went to the place the man was staying and found him asleep on a mattress with a large serrated knife sticking into the mattress.

When the man woke up he began yelling at police saying he would rape them and that he "slept with the knife to stab c--ts like you".

He was then arrested.

The man's lawyer Gavin James told the court his client usually lives in Rockhampton but was in Bundaberg visiting family.

Mr James said there was a disagreement between the man's daughter which involved his mum about his past relationships and the man got sick of the conversation.

He said the man admitted to drinking heavily that day, starting by drinking rum in the morning.

Mr James said it was "more good luck than good measure" no one was injured.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man's plea of guilty.

He also took into account the offence was not of violence, but that the man acted in a violent manner.

"You have an appalling criminal history, you were heavily intoxicated and substantial damage was caused," he said.

Mr Moloney said jail was the only appropriate penalty.

The man was sentenced to three months imprisonment to be suspended after serving one month.

The suspended sentence will have an operational period of 12 months.