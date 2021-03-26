Man caught with almost $1m of heroin in Mackay seeks bail

Australian Border Force allegedly caught a Durack man with almost $1m of heroin in his possession in Mackay

Van Dung Vu, 35, is accused of possessing an estimated $993,000 worth of heroin, which was delivered in a package to a nail and beauty salon at Caneland Central shopping centre.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the Australian Border Force intercepted a package containing anomalies - later found to be the drug heroin.

Police monitored the package when it was delivered to Kathy's Spirit Nails and Beauty.

The court heard Mr Vu's former wife and co-accused Ho Kim Loan Nguyen, a staff member at the salon, collected the package and put it in a trolley.

The package was then allegedly handed to Mr Vu, who put it in a van and drove off before police intercepted him.

The court heard police found the package and $2745 in cash in Mr Vu's possession in the van.

A bail application was made for both Mr Vu and Ms Nguyen, but both applications were considered separately.

Their lawyer Daniel Hua argued Mr Vu did not present as an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

"He is not the eventual consignee of this package," Mr Hua said.

"It would seem as though there are other people at play … He's a marked man.

"He's aware he's going to continue to be surveilled.

"Anyone who may have been responsible for this importation would also share the same concerns.

"It would be an extraordinary step for them to take to continue associating with this man in any way, let alone attempting to use him to continue to receive their consignment."

Mr Hua said his client had no criminal history and strong community connections at his current residence in Durack, in southeast Queensland.

Magistrate James Morton granted Mr Vu bail with a number of conditions attached, including a $100,000 surety.

He was also ordered to continue to live in Durack, report regularly to his local police station, not visit Mackay unless attending court, surrender his passport and have no contact with his co-accused, Ms Nguyen.

Mr Hua argued the prosecution's case against Ms Nguyen, was "flimsy" and "there's nothing to suggest she had any knowledge of what was inside (the package)".

"It appears as though, at the moment, she has at least reasonable prospects of successfully defending this charge," he said

Magistrate Morton granted Ms Nguyen bail with a number of conditions attached, including a $10,000 surety.

She was ordered to continue to live in Mackay, report regularly to the local police station, surrender her passport and have no contact with Mr Vu.

Mr Vu is charged with attempting to commit an offence possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence and possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

Ms Nguyen is charged with attempting to commit an offence possessing dangerous drugs.

The matter has been adjourned to June 30 for committal mention.

