Corey John Webb pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges when he appeared in the St George Magistrates Court on February 18.
Man caught twice with drugs, utensils slapped with $900 fine

Jorja McDonnell
25th Feb 2020 10:14 AM | Updated: 26th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
A DIRRANBANDI man has been convicted and fined $900 for four drug-related charges when he appeared in St George Magistrates Court.

Corey John Webb pleaded guilty on February 18 to two charges of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in connection with the administration, consumption or smoking of a dangerous drug; one charge of possession of dangerous drugs; and one of possessing utensils or pipes for use in the commission of a drug offence.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on November 23, police stopped the defendant at an intersection and during a search of his car police found 100g of marijuana.

Another search at a later date uncovered utensils.

"At 7am on December 9 police executed a search warrant on a St George premises and located a number of drug utensils," she said.

"During this search Webb made admissions officers about smoking cannabis."

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service solicitor Michael Corbin said Webb had done a period of probation in 2013 and had not been in court since.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop urged Webb to stay away from drugs.

"Going through your history, drugs don't seem to loom large for you and it could affect your mental health," she said.

"There are statistics to show that millions of people are put at risk of schizophrenia from using cannabis."

