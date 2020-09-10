Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man caught growing marijuana in rural area

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BAFFLE CREEK man’s marijuana growing set-up has been described as “reasonably sophisticated” by police.

Shane Anthony Prestwidge, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to eight charges, including producing and possessing dangerous drugs and drink-driving.

On November 26, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a Baffle Creek address where they located 14 marijuana plants growing in a tent as well as growing lights, an extraction fan, a fan and two grow lamps.

An additional marijuana plant was found growing in a pot in a garden near the tent.

In Prestwidge’s car, police found 11g of marijuana in three separate bags.

In the house, they found a grinder with marijuana residue, and in a work shed there were used needles which Prestwidge said were for injecting amphetamines.

Months later, on May 9 at 6.42am, Prestwidge was stopped on the Bruce Highway in Bororen for a breath test where he blew 0.086.

Prestwidge said he had consumed a number of glasses of Vodka the night before.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo described Prestwidge’s set up as “reasonably sophisticated.”

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client, a self-employed concreter, was using the marijuana for personal use.

She said the offending occurred after he lost his father, who was also his business partner, then a month later his wife passed away.

“To say he was in a bad state would be putting it mildly,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She said Prestwidge had “foolishly” turned to drugs to cope, but the charges had been a wake-up call and he no longer used them.

Prestwidge was fined $1500 and approved for a work licence for four months.

No convictions were recorded for the drugs offences, however a conviction was recorded for drink-driving.

baffle creek drug production gladstonecourt gladstone drug production gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: The services pegged for upgrade with new hospital

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: The services pegged for upgrade with new hospital

        News “We’re planning to increase local access to several services that could treat more complex cases and higher patient volumes …”

        Chip off the old block: Cookie business impresses mum

        Premium Content Chip off the old block: Cookie business impresses mum

        News As well as working in aged care and studying her degree, the young entrepreneur has...

        BREAKING: Suspected snake bite hospitalises victim

        Premium Content BREAKING: Suspected snake bite hospitalises victim

        Breaking A PATIENT has been transported to hospital after a suspected snake bite in the...

        • 10th Sep 2020 9:47 AM