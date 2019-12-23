Menu
FILE SHOT: Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Man caught drug driving in council work car

23rd Dec 2019
A MAN was caught drug driving while in a North Burnett Regional Council truck for work purposes.

Geoffrey Peter Robertson pleaded guilty on Friday in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving a council work truck while cannabis was in his system.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said the only thing that aggravated the charge was the fact that he was driving for work purposes at the time of the offence.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said as Robertson was driving for work he would not be eligible for a worker's licence.

When asked by Mr Moloney as to whether he would be able to keep his job, Robertson, who was representing himself, said "probably not".

Robertson indicated that he was a volunteer firefighter and a fire warden to which Mr Moloney clarified that he wouldn't be driving any fire trucks for the month.

When sentencing, Mr Moloney took into account that it was an early plea and the offence was committed while driving a work truck.

Robertson was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

