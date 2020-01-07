Man caught driving on Princess St with loaded gun under seat

A MAN who drove along Princess St with a loaded handgun under his seat has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Nathan James Borg pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court yesterday to a string of 32 charges, mostly born out of vehicle intercepts between February 24 and October 15 last year.

The charges included the possession of weapons, explosives, dangerous drugs, utensils and one enter premises.

When addressing Borg's charges, police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said under the weapons act, the possession of a short firearm in public, with no reasonable excuse, saw a minimum penalty of 12 months in jail.

Snr Con Bland said the weapon was found in a vehicle intercept where, "the defendant shifted his body and raised his leg slightly to reveal a silver barrel".

The court also heard from the intercept a jumper was found which linked him to a charge of enter premises and commit indictable offence at Lifeline.

In response to that charge Magistrate Andrew Moloney said, "the enter premises offence was at Lifeline, I am not sure what you were looking for there or whether it was tools you were taking".

"I don't know what to read into that if anything, but the saving grace is that it was not someone's home, that you have not degenerated to the point where you break into people's houses while they're home to steal money to get drugs."

As for the weapons charges, Magistrate Moloney said they were the most worrying.

"The concerning aspect here is the number of times you have been found in possession of weapons and explosives, in particular, that you were found with a loaded handgun in a public place," he said.

"I don't know whether you are trying to protect yourself or you're paranoid and using speed or whatever it might be."

Borg received a head sentence of 18 months, with parole after 12 months.

With 83 days already served, he is eligible for parole on October 14.