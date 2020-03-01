Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
Crime

Man caught driving 110km over limit

1st Mar 2020 12:42 PM

A man has been charged and his licence suspended for six months after being detected driving more than 100km per hour over the speed limit in Sydney's west on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old male driver was nabbed just north of Merrylands Rd before 9pm, travelling 110km over the 70km limit.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command checked the Subaru WRX's speed, which allegedly gave a reading of 180km/h.

The Quakers Hill man was subsequently charged by way of a Court Attendance Notice for exceeding a speed over 45km/h and driving recklessly, furiously or at a speed or in a dangerous manner.

Police also suspended his licence for six months and seized his vehicle's registration plates.

He is due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday, March 17.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Caravan a total ‘write-off’ after car crashes through fence

        premium_icon Caravan a total ‘write-off’ after car crashes through fence

        News A BUSINESS owner talks about his frustration following the crash that happened near Takalvan St.

        • 1st Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Toddler taken to hospital after near drowning

        premium_icon Toddler taken to hospital after near drowning

        News The Queensland Ambulance Service transported a toddler to hospital

        Missing Bundy girl found

        premium_icon Missing Bundy girl found

        News A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg since Wednesday has been...

        Graziers take up feed relief packs

        premium_icon Graziers take up feed relief packs

        News “We are all so grateful for this hands-on practical support.”