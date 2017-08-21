Man caught doing 58km in 40km school zone

NEED FOR SPEED: Police catch three people speeding this morning.

BUNDABERG police are cracking down on speeding offences, encouraging all drivers in Bargara, Bundaberg, Childers, Eidsvold, Gin Gin, Monto, Mount Perry and South Kolan to obey one simple rule.

Already today, road policing officers have intercepted three drivers for speeding infringements.

The first occurred at 7.20am, when a 27-year-old Avoca woman travelled at an alleged speed of 96km/h in an 80km/h zone along Bundaberg Ring Road, Woongarra.

As a result she has to pay $252 and three demerit points.

The second happened just under an hour later, at 8am with a 46-year-old Bundamba man caught driving at an alleged speed of 58km/h in a 40km/h school zone along McCarthy Rd, Avenell Heights.

His penalty was $252 and three demerit points.

The last offence for the morning was at 10.40am when a 74-year-old Branyan woman was travelling at an alleged speed of 66km/h in a 50km/h zone along Appaloosa Drive, Branyan.

The consequence were $252 and three demerit points.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said all drivers and riders are reminded to check their speed, drive or ride to the conditions and stay within the limits.