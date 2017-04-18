Man caught doing 106kmh in 60kmh zone

HIGH PRICE: Speeding more than 40kmh over the speed limit include a $1137 fine, a six-month licence suspension and eight demerit points.

TWO men were caught travelling more than 40kmh over the limit in Bundaberg during the weekend.

A 39-year-old Thabeban man was pulled over by police from the Bundaberg Patrol Group about 3pm on Sunday.

He was recorded travelling at a speed of 106kmh in a 60kmh zone along Goodwood Rd, Thabeban.

He received a $1137 Traffic Infringement Notice, six-month licence suspension and eight demerit points, along with an immobilising notice which prevents the operation of the vehicle and the confiscation of his number plates for seven days.

A 20-year-old Pinjarra Hills man was intercepted by police from Bundaberg Road Policing Unit about 10.15am yesterday.

He was clocked at 143kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Bruce Hwy at Isis Central.

The man was given $1137 Traffic Infringement Notice, a six-month licence suspension and eight demerit points.

Meanwhile, another driver was clocked at more than 50kmh over the speed limit just south of the Bundaberg region.

The man was pulled over by police on the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea on Friday after they detected him travelling at 156kmh in the 100kmh zone.

Bundy drivers have been told to expect a heavy police presence on the region's roads with school speed zones back in force as students return to class today.

Speeding is one of the Fatal Five causes of crashes, along with drink and drug driving, fatigue, not wearing seatbelts and inattention.

Fore more information on speeding, go to www.tmr.qld.gov.au