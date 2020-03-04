Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Night Time Police Intervention
Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

Man catches fire in police custody

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Mar 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained life threatening burns after catching fire while in police custody near Maryborough.

Around 11pm on Tuesday, police were called to a man needing assistance in a local park in Granville.

When they arrived, police said the man ran from officers into the Granville State School with a jerry can and a lighter.

When approached, the man doused himself with petrol and subsequently caught alight.

Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was taken to the Maryborough Hospital.

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks maryborough police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man granted bail after police search Barolin St home

        premium_icon Man granted bail after police search Barolin St home

        News THE man was charged with numerous drug and weapons offences.

        • 4th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
        Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        premium_icon Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        Crime Man's warning not to trust all 'friendly' people

        • 4th Mar 2020 11:32 AM
        KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        premium_icon KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        News Court hears man had downed 12 schooners before driving

        REVEALED: Gladstone council candidates for 2020 election

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone council candidates for 2020 election

        News The field is confirmed for the 2020 council elections.