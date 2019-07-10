Man ‘carjacked’ woman before Sydney rampage

A man is under police guard in hospital after carjacking and assaulting a woman in southeast Sydney.

The 24-year-old allegedly forced himself into the back seat of a stationary Toyota Corolla on Ocean St, Kogarah about 9pm last night.

He threatened the 52-year-old female driver with a multipurpose tool and demanded she drive him to Maroubra.

When the pair reached Trafalgar St, Brighton Le Sands, the woman got out of the car and tried to run away.

Pictured is the scene of a car crash on the corner of Crawford Road and President Ave. Picture: Christian Gilles

She was caught and assaulted by the man, suffering lacerations to her face and neck, before members of the public intervened and emergency services were called.

The woman was taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition where she underwent surgery.

After the alleged attack, the man got back into the silver Toyota Corolla and drove to the intersection of Crawford Rd and President Ave where he is accused of sparking a three-car crash.

He collided with a white Toyota Corolla, which subsequently hit a Mercedes, before smashing into a brick wall.

The 24-year-old driver sparked a three-car crash in Monterey. Picture: Christian Gilles

The man was trapped in the vehicle for a short time before he was arrested and taken to St George Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol tests as well as treatment for head injuries.

He is in a stable condition and remains under police guard.

Amazingly, a Brighton Le Sands couple weren't aware of the carjacking when they rushed to the scene to help a man they thought was simply a crash victim.

Costa and Carole (surname withheld) were first on the scene after hearing the crash.

"My wife Carole, an off-duty anaesthetist at the Royal Prince Alfred maintained the man's airway and I stabilised his head while we waited for paramedics," Costa said.

When emergency services arrived the couple discovered the man had allegedly assaulted a woman and stolen her car.

Officers will also allege the man damaged property while inside St George Hospital.

The female driver of a white Toyota Corolla involved in the crash at Crawford Rd and President Ave received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police have established crime scenes on Trafalgar St and President Ave.