Man calls cops, but ends up in jail

A MISUNDERSTANDING of the finer details of a bail condition has landed a 70-year-old man in custody, and his application for bail refused in court.

William George Wheatley appeared in custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to make an application for bail.

The court heard Wheatley on Wednesday evening had allegedly been "assaulted” by a woman known to him, and had called the police.

But when when officers arrived on the scene, they realised Wheatley wasn't supposed to be in contact with the woman, and was in breach of a previous bail condition.

And this realisation ended with Wheatley's arrest and remand into custody.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter submitted it was a misunderstanding of a condition of his bail which led to his client's arrest. Mr Later said, as far as Wheatley had known, the woman he was not supposed to be in contact with, Ms Wheatley had since changed her last name.

"He understood her name was (now) Ms George, not Ms Wheatley and didn't think it (the bail condition) applied anymore,” Mr Larter said.

"I can see how one can come to that understanding ... It was his view he wasn't in breach of that bail undertaking.”

It was said that unbeknownst to Wheatly, the woman's application to have her name changed had not been approved.

"He understood he was not to have contact with Ms Wheatley ... he called police to seek assistance with the assault,” Mr Larter said.

"He called police for one thing and then was arrested for breach of bail.”

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said the fact Wheatley seemed to be unaware of the breach was "about the only thing in his favour”, and said this wasn't the first time he'd heard something like this incident happen before the courts.

Mr Larter said Wheatley would have only known "the person” and not the legal jargon surrounding the process.

"But of course it is not the name he is procluded to, it is the person ...,” he said.

He suggested to avoid further confusion at a later date, Magistrate Lavaring should include both the woman's christian and surname on the bail condition.

"Hopefully she doesn't change her name again,” Magistrate Lavaring said.

"It is not your history that is the problem today, it is the combination of all these matters when the order was made.”

Magistrate Lavaring found Wheatley to be an "unnacceptable risk of re-offending”.

Wheatley was remanded in custody and will reappear on May 2 via video link.