Man called hospital staff 'gutless c****'

POLICE were called to Bundaberg Hospital to attend a disturbance and found Nathan Black with security staff.

Magistrate John Smith said that Black, 41, in a letter to Bundaberg Magistrates Court pleaded guilty to the charge of causing public nuisance at 11.30pm on July 27.

Mr Smith said Black stated that his pregnant partner was at the hospital, saying she was knocked over by an alleged drug user.

Black had been affected by alcohol at the time.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Black was agitated and became abusive towards other patients and hospital staff then refused to leave, calling them "gutless c***s, gutless dogs” and challenging them to fight.

Black had been unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

After agreeing to let police drive him home, Snr Const Blunt said Black began playing up in the police car and wanted to be arrested and taken to the watch-house. He was.

Mr Smith convicted and fined Black $750.