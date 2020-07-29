Menu
SHARP FIND: A Harley Trindall has been fined after police found a syringe in his bag of clothes.
Man busted with syringe in bag of clothing

Geordi Offord
29th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A man has been told by a magistrate he's been making poor decisions after being caught with a syringe.

Harley Lee Trindall pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of failing to properly dispose a syringe or needle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Trindall was a passenger in a vehicle which was intercepted on July 1.

On the back seat of the car police found a bag which contained clothes belonging to Trindall and a syringe with clear fluid in it.

Sgt Burgess said Trindall made admissions to using the needle to inject drugs.

The court heard Trindall had a criminal history which contained serious offences.

Sgt Burgess said the offence was committed while Trindall was on a suspended sentence.

Trindall was supposed to appear in court on the charge on Monday but thought his date was next month.

His lawyer Gavin James told the court the objective seriousness of the offence was not high enough to warrant time in jail.

He said Trindall had a history of drug use and that he went well for periods of time and had let himself down by getting back into them.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Trindall's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney told Trindall he was making poor decisions.

"Sir you're making some poor decisions again, and with your history you leave yourself open to more serious penalties than the one I'm going to impose today," he said.

"You know what to do and the courts can't make it any clearer to you."

Trindall was fined $750 and had his suspended sentence extended by a further 12 months.

