FINED: Ryan Colin Bell was fined $1800 in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.
Crime

Man busted with stolen plates while on parole fined $1800

Katie Hall
by
9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
FOR some, parole is an opportunity to get on the straight and narrow.

But others just can't seem to stay on that road, and it often leads to a lighter wallet.

Ryan Colin Bell appeared in custody at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, and plead guilty to receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs, stealing, possessing utensils and failing to dispose of a syringe.

He'd been on an 18-month probation when the offences were committed.

Police prosecutor senior constable Grant Klassen said on December 12 police had intercepted Bell's vehicle and found a stolen licence plate in the seat pocket in the car.

Bell told police he had a syringe in his pants and handed it over.

And on December 19 Bell's car was pulled over, upon inspection officers realised stolen plates from Bray Park were on his vehicle.

Speaking with police on January 17, Bell said he was unaware the plates were stolen and couldn't tell officers how they got there.

"He was imprisoned for like matters ... (the fresh charges) are minor compared to matters on the history,” Sen Const Klassen said.

His defence lawyer Callan Cassidy told Magistrate Gary Finger said since Bell's past offences, he'd made attempts to rehabilitate.

"He returned to Bundaberg to see his child, but he was assaulted and it triggered a relapse,” Mr Cassidy said.

Bell was convicted and fined $1800.

