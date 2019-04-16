Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House
Bundaberg Court House Brian Cassidy
Crime

Man busted with prescription drugs fined in court

Katie Hall
by
16th Apr 2019 4:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man has been given an expensive lesson in owning prescription medication which was not prescribed to him, leaving a Bundaberg court with a $1600 fine.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, Matthew Stephen Cunnington pleaded guilty to not being endorsed to possess a restricted drug, possess utensils, possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police had searched Cunnington's property and found 14 "small” marijuana plants, up to 1.2 metres high.

Officers also found a further 38 grams of marijuana and .65 grams of seeds.

It was then police located epilepsy medication.

Cunnington said a "friend” had given him the medication, but he had not been prescribed it by a doctor.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter submitted even with his like history of offences, a fine would still be appropriate.

"He doesn't have a wide ranging history with it, but he has been dealt with previously,” Mr Larter said.

"It was foolhardy of him to self-medicate with prescription medications without the supervision of a health practitioner.”

Cunnington was fined $1600.

buncourt bundaberg court crime drugs
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Meet the woman who measures the weather each morning

    premium_icon Meet the woman who measures the weather each morning

    Environment WHENEVER rain clouds roll in, Simone King feels the excitement.

    • 16th Apr 2019 4:53 PM
    Euthanasia: Children should not be excluded

    premium_icon Euthanasia: Children should not be excluded

    Politics A parliamentary enquiry is currently running

    • 16th Apr 2019 4:15 PM
    Why this couple wants to find Bundy's most terrible tattoo

    premium_icon Why this couple wants to find Bundy's most terrible tattoo

    Offbeat Get in the running to win a free cover-up tattoo

    Franchise looking to freshen up Bundy's menus

    premium_icon Franchise looking to freshen up Bundy's menus

    Business Everything from salads to sandwiches

    • 16th Apr 2019 5:15 PM