Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car. Picture: PFES
Crime

Man busted with over $450k of cannabis in his car

by Sarah Matthews
10th Dec 2019 10:04 AM
POLICE have arrested a man after he was busted with more than $450,000 of cannabis in his car near Alice Springs on Friday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was found with 19kg of cannabis in vacuum seal bags, six vials of cannabis oil and a quantity of cash as he was driving just south of Alice Springs.

He has been charged with possessing and supplying a commercial quantity of the drug.

He will remain in custody until he faces Alice Springs Local Court in January.

