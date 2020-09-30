Menu
Man busted with marijuana plant while driving into prison

Carlie Walker
30th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM
HAVING a cardiac arrest was a good reason not to appear in court.

But two years down the track, Alan James Bachmann's matters still hadn't been dealt with.

That was until he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Bachmann pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, drug driving and failing to appear in court when he appeared before Magistrate Kurt Fowler this week.

The court heard his offending related to one incident.

Bachmann was given a random breath and saliva test when he stopped in his vehicle entering the grounds of Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Tests revealed he had cannabis in his system.

In the boot of his car was a small cannabis plant.

Bachmann told police he had seen it by the side of the road, put it in his car and forgot about it.

The court heard when Bachmann had the cardiac arrest, he was in hospital for 112 days.

Mr Fowler said he accepted Bachmann had considerable health issues.

He said it was also pleasing that Bachmann made contact with the court and handed himself in to police to address the outstanding charges.

Bachmann was fined $400 and was disqualified from driving for a month.

Convictions were recorded.

