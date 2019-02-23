Man busted with banned drug: 'I never got to use it'

BUSTED: Don Corrigan was busted with just over 42gm of Clenbuterol, which is a banned drug in Australia.

A BANNED drug used for "weight loss” has landed a Bundaberg man in trouble with the law.

Appearing via video link at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, Don Terry Charles Corrigan pleaded guilty to possessing just more than 42gm of Clenbuterol, a drug with similar effects to stimulants.

The drug is also used in veterinary medicine.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Corrigan had been on parole at the time police searched his home and claimed the drug was supposed to be used for "weight loss”.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring asked Corrigan if the drug had worked.

"I didn't use it, I never got to use it,” Corrigan said.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said his client's incarceration had already caused some weight loss for the lawyers.

Corrigan was convicted but not further punished.