BUSTED: A man was allegedly caught trafficking a significant quantity of ice at Rockhampton Airport this evening. Allan Reinikka ROK260717aairport
Man busted with a significant stash of ice at Rocky Airport

Leighton Smith
by
3rd Dec 2018 7:29 PM

AN ALLEGED drug trafficker was arrested this evening at the Rockhampton Airport in possession of a large amount of ice.

Rockhampton police confirmed they arrested a 26-year-old man, promising to reveal further details at a press conference tomorrow.

The Morning Bulletin understands that he was caught with approximately seven ounces, or almost 200 grams, of ice (methamphetamine) hidden on his person.

He has been remanded in custody and was expected to face court tomorrow.

Higher level drug trafficking offences carry a maximum penalty of 25 years prison in Queensland.

