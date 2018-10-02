Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

A MACKAY man busted with 877 MDA tablets later claimed he supplied his friends with the drug for free.

Eathan Thomas Weekes, 21, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on Friday to one count of possession of a dangerous drug in excess of two grams, one count of possessing a dangerous drug, and one of possessing drug utensils.

The court heard police raided Weekes's home on January 17 and found 877 MDA tablets (an amphetamine derivative) and 2.39g of MDMA (ecstasy) in the garage, laundry and bedroom.

Weekes was not home at the time, but he later made admissions to police.

The only entry on his criminal record before this was a minor drug possession for which he was given a four-month good behaviour bond in August 2015.

Defence barrister Scott Lynch said Weekes's family moved around after his stepfather died 16 years ago from diving into a pool and breaking his neck.

He said Weekes moved to Mackay where "the wheel completely fell off the car" and he turned to drugs.

Mr Lynch said his mother joined him later and tried to get him into rehabilitation services.

"The catalyst for his turnaround was in 2017 when he met his current partner," he said.

Weekes managed to get himself to Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Services.

Weekes passed four drug tests between June and September, has a full-time job as a cabinetmaker and has a six-week-old child.

Justice Graeme Crow said the critical part of Weekes's rehabilitation was finding full-time employment.

He said the partner and child were "positive stabilisers in one's life".

"You are a very young man," he said.

"This is your last chance. You should take it with both hands."

Justice Crow ordered Weekes to a 15-month prison term with immediate parole.