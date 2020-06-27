Menu
A man has been fined for breaching quarantine after he was busted leaving his hotel to go to the casino.
Crime

Man busted ditching quarantine to go to casino

by Natasha Emeck
27th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been fined for breaching quarantine after he was busted leaving his Darwin hotel to go to the casino.

NT Police have recently issued four infringement notices to people recently caught flouting NT's coronavirus quarantine rules.

A 27-year-old man, who travelled from Sydney to Darwin, breached quarantining when he was located inside Mindil Beach Casino Resort.

Police located the man and he was escorted back in his hotel in Marrara.

Two people, aged 19 and 24, were both absent from their homes in Darwin at the time of compliance checks.

They were contacted by police and were unable to provide a lawful justification as to why they were not quarantining.

A 57-year-old man was also absent from his hotel accommodation in Katherine at the time of checks. Police located the man and he was escorted back to his room.

Commander Matt Hollamby said police have issued 12 infringements so far this week.

"Each person that has been issued an infringement has no justifiable reason to be breaching their quarantine and each represents a potential risk to the wider community," he said.

"They are blatantly ignoring directions they are given when entering the Territory."

The infringement penalty for an individual is $1,099 and $5,495 for a business.

NT Police and Environmental Health Officers continue to undertake compliance activities.

18,605 compliance checks have now been completed and 83 fines issued.

For information on the changes of quarantine requirements, visit www.coronavirus.nt.gov.au.

