Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is being treated by paramedics after a fire at a property in North Tivoli. Picture: Peter Ristevski
A man is being treated by paramedics after a fire at a property in North Tivoli. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Man burnt in tar truck fire

by Thomas Morgan
16th Aug 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained serious injuries after a reported chemical fire west of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to a 'chemical incident' at a property on Mount Crosby Rd, near the Warrego Hwy on-ramp, in North Tivoli at 6.34am.

 

 

A QFES spokesman said crews faced a small fire caused by gases from a tar truck, however it was quickly extinguished.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said that a man had received injuries to his legs as a result of the fire.

More Stories

burned car chemical fire ttruck accident

Top Stories

    200 patients in 8 days: New medical surgery a big hit

    premium_icon 200 patients in 8 days: New medical surgery a big hit

    Health WHEN you speak to Dr Hussain Anjun, it is clear this is a man who has a real passion for medicine and wants to make a difference to his patients.

    DRUG BUST: Man, teen charged after police search home

    premium_icon DRUG BUST: Man, teen charged after police search home

    Crime Two people charged after police execute search warrant

    Man injured on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Man injured on Fraser Island

    News LifeFlight crew called to Fraser Island

    Bundy skin cancer centre welcomes new rival

    premium_icon Bundy skin cancer centre welcomes new rival

    Business New skin care clinic proposed for Bundy