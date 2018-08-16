Man builds mobile showers for city's homeless

Phil Murphy who designed and built the trailer, Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt and David Trigg from the Hinkler Lions at the launch of the mobile washing and shower facility for the homeless and needy in the Bundaberg Community.

Phil Murphy who designed and built the trailer, Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt and David Trigg from the Hinkler Lions at the launch of the mobile washing and shower facility for the homeless and needy in the Bundaberg Community. Mike Knott BUN160818LIONS1

EQUIPPED with showers, washers, dryers, toiletries and towels, a mobile trailer is about to hit the streets of Bundaberg to help the homeless and needy.

It started as a just an idea from Hinkler Lions' David Trigg and now the wheels are turning after support from a number of Bundy businesses and politicians.

Mr Trigg and the team from Hinkler Lions saw the need to help not only the homeless, but also the less fortunate across the region.

"We built it to support the roofless of our community," he said.

"It will also be used in emergency situation around the region.

"In the event of another flood and so on, it will be here to be used."

The trailer does not need to be connected to power or water to fully function as it's self-contained.

It's fitted with 1000L water tanks and would be topped up nightly by volunteers.

The shower's water is solar heated and nothing will be left behind as the grey water fills another tank.

Everything was bought in Bundaberg and fitted by Phil Murphy.

Mr Murphy was approached after Mr Trigg saw his handy work - building the well-known container house on the Hummock.

"From planning until finish it took three months," he said.

"But I know the planning by David was a lot longer, he looked after all the funding and everything.

"We built it up at my place and David would come down each day to check on the progress."

He said the planning on paper was one thing, but changes were needed along the way to make sure the design and function was perfect.

"I've already tried it out," Mr Murphy laughed.

"I've showers and washed my clothes in it, I had to make sure it worked well.

"We want it to last, so we put some good quality stuff in it."

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said there was a need for such a trailer in Bundaberg.

Mr Batt said there was people in Bundaberg who were struggling, living on the streets or in their cars and living rough.

He thanked Mr Trigg for his thoughtfulness to ensure no body in Bundy would have to go without a shower or clean clothes.

"It's a bonus for the region and the extra support if or when, its not an if, but a when we have another disaster in the region

"And it will happen at some stage, whether it's next year or in one hundred years' time."

Hinkler Lions' member Peter Donghi OAM said he was proud of his fellow member Mr Trigg who brought the idea to group.

"We went to a convention and they had one there and David picked up the idea," Mr Donghi said.

"David has now been talking to the churches about it and it will be placed around the city for use.

"We understand the people who use it may be private and that's the idea of it."

It was an emotional morning as Mr Trigg opened the mobile facility he had worked hard to complete.

"I just couldn't have done it without the support from others," he said.