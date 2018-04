The scene of the crash at the intersection of Heidke and Johnston Sts.

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Heidke and Johnston Sts. Adam Wratten

EMERGENCY services are en route to a crash between a motorbike and car in Bundaberg.

A 20-year-old man has a broken leg and a deep cut.

The crash happened at the corner of Heidke and Johnston Sts in Avoca about 1.30pm.

CRASH: The crash happened at the corner of Heidke and Johnston Sts in Avoca. Google Maps

More to come