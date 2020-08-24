Menu
Wayne Andrew Russell was refused bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after allegedly committing a string of offences between May and August. Photo: Social Media
News

Man breaks down in fear after being refused bail

Geordi Offord
24th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
A MAN in the Bundaberg Watch House broke down in tears in fear for his safety after being refused bail.

Wayne Andrew Russell. 37, made an application for bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning after he was taken into custody on Friday.

He appeared by video link from the watch house where he is facing 21 charges including evading police, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

It is alleged the offences happened between May and Russell's arrest on August 21.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court the offences are alleged to have happened while Russell was subject to a suspended sentence.

Lawyer Mary Buchanan acted as duty lawyer on Russell's behalf.

Ms Buchanan told the court Russell had extreme concerns for his safety if he were to stay in custody.

She said she was instructed that there were two "kill orders" against Russell from outlaw bikie gangs.

Ms Buchanan said there were also some aspects of the charges Russell denied.

She said Russell was willing to live at an address provided to the court and was also willing to report to police if he was granted bail.

Acting Magistrate Belinda Merrin took into account the submissions from both the prosecution and Ms Buchanan.

She also took into account that Russell had concerns for his safety and the "very serious offending" in his history.

Ms Merrin said that Russell had a history of failing to appear and that if he was convicted for the offences, jail would be a likely sentence.

Bail was refused and the matters were adjourned to be heard again on September 14.

