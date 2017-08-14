Man breaching domestic violence order rings police

EMERGENCY CALL: The man was found in a back room, telling officers he made the call as he was scared someone was breaking in.

A BARGARA lad visiting his lover overnight - despite a domestic violence order prohibiting them being together - was busted when he called cops because he thought a burglar was lurking outside.

The man, 32, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order, an aggravated offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police received a call from a man on July 12 about a person breaking into a house.

The man was found in a back room, telling officers he made the call as he was scared someone was breaking in.

He was aware he should not be there and the woman had invited him.

Two weeks later police saw the man's car parked some streets away from the woman's house and found him there again.

He was placed on 12 month supervised probation and must do urine tests for illicit drug use.