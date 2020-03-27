Man breaches DV order with violence

A MAN was released on parole after grabbing his former partner by the neck and throwing her to the ground.

The man appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to an aggravated offence of contravention of a domestic violence order and the possession of property, namely a pipe, suspected to be acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence.

Police prosecutor said the defendant went to the victim’s address to tell her he was in a relationship with a lady who lived across the road.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson said the defendant pushed the victim in the chest and she fell over onto a chair and the defendant then grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground.

Police observed bruising on the victim’s neck.

The court heard the victim then picked up a knife and made a slicing motion against her neck and said, “I am not that stupid” and the defendant then left the address.

Sen Const Pattinson said the victim also left the address with the children and the defendant then located the victim and said how much he loved her when police intercepted both parties.

The defendant then told her, “don’t say a f---ing word to the police”.

Sen Const Pattinson said the defendant made admissions to police but denied the allegations of violence.

The court heard there were previous breaches of the domestic violence order all with the same aggrieved.

The defendant’s lawyer Lavonda Maloy said the defendant and the aggrieved had been in a relationship for 13 years and had four children together

Mrs Maloy said he instructs his new partner is positive in his life, supportive of him and sobering of his past.

Mrs Maloy said he informed he had previous drug use but was motivated to continue abstinence from drugs.

When sentencing Andrew Moloney took into account his circumstances and that the offence involved the actual use of violence while on a suspended sentence for a similar offence.

For breaching the domestic violence order Mr Moloney sentenced him to eight months imprisonment with a parole release date of March 20 and convicted and not further punished him for the pipe possession.

Because the two offences breached the suspended sentence and one was a similar offence, Mr Moloney ordered he serve the whole two months of the suspended sentence with a parole release date of March 20.

Pre-sentence custody of 61 days was declared as time served.