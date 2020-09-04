Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Home Invasion
Home Invasion
News

Man, boy dead in suspicious circumstances in FNQ town

by Grace Mason
4th Sep 2020 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN and a young boy have tragically been found dead in a suspected murder suicide at a remote residence south of Cooktown.

The bodies of the 46-year-old man and four-year-old boy were found by police at a property in Rossville just before 10am this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation had been launched with extra officers en route to the remote location which is about 30km south of Cooktown.

The bodies of the man and boy, 4, were found at Rossville, south of Cooktown. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
The bodies of the man and boy, 4, were found at Rossville, south of Cooktown. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Community Newsletter SignUp

"A crime scene has been declared with specialist police and detectives attending," he said.

"There is no further information available at this stage.

"Investigations continue."

 

 

Police did not confirm what the relationship between the man and child was and how they died.

It is understood there is no one in custody and police are not looking for anyone else.

Senior officers and specialist scientific staff are among those heading to the scene.

Cook Shire mayor Peter Scott said he was horrified by the incident.

"That's just terrible that it's a little boy," he said.

"We're only a small community ... we're just like one big family here so anytime we lose anyone it really hurts.

"Huge commiserations to the family and friends and I'm sure there are going to be many."

Originally published as Man, boy dead in suspicious circumstances in FNQ town

More Stories

child killed crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for angler after Lake Awoonga tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes flow for angler after Lake Awoonga tragedy

        News The victim of last night's marine accident has been identified.

        Nuts about macadamias? Enjoy a day filled with giveaways

        Premium Content Nuts about macadamias? Enjoy a day filled with giveaways

        News Marking the start of the new season and next year’s crop, macadamia trees are now...

        Demolition starts soon to make way for new fast food outlet

        Premium Content Demolition starts soon to make way for new fast food outlet

        News The operational works application for the new Hungry Jack’s has been given the...

        Get set for the weekend at one of our beautiful beaches

        Premium Content Get set for the weekend at one of our beautiful beaches

        News “This week has been surprisingly good for local board-riders... throwing up clean...