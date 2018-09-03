Man blows four times legal limit after Oceanfest, pub

Man blows a .22 after drinking for 12 hours and then driving

A FORMER Kiwi's livelihood is under threat after he blew more than four times the legal alcohol limit while driving on a Bundaberg street.

Adam John Gray, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of drunk driving in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Gray was pulled over by police on Walker St just before midnight after spending the day at Oceanfest and the Sugarland Tavern.

He returned a whopping positive blood alcohol content reading of .22 per cent - more than four times above the .5 limit.

Gray told police he'd been drinking since about 10.30am on Saturday August 25 and downed his last beverage about 20 minutes before the cops stopped him.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the 31-year-old had one previous entry for drink driving on his criminal record.

In 2012 Gray was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for eight months after blowing a reading of .154 per cent.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said his client relied on his driver's licence to work, which saw him travel all around the country.

Currently working on a diving project in Bundy, Gray has about 100kg of diving gear he has to take with him from job to job - another reason his licence is so vital to him and his livelihood.

"He's constantly travelling for work so a lack of licence is going to have a fairly significant impact upon him and he understands that it's his fault he's in this position,” Mr Dwyer said.

"He was at the Oceanfest ... and Sugarland ... when he made the stupid and silly decision to drive his car.”

But Magistrate Belinda Merrin didn't see things as simple as that.

She pointed out Gray had been drinking for close to 12 hours when he decided to get behind the wheel.

"It was more than stupid ... it was dangerous and reckless,” Ms Merrin said.

Mr Dwyer agreed but provided an explanation for his client's actions.

"He didn't want to leave his car there overnight,” he said.

"He would be prepared to pay an increased fine in order to try and keep the licence disqualification period as low as possible.”

The minimum disqualification period a magistrate must impose for a reading as high as Gray's is six months.

"It's a very very high reading, your client also has a previous conviction,” Ms Merrin told Mr Dwyer.

She also addressed Gray and referred to a letter his boss sent to the court.

"Your employer seems to say this is out of character for you, I don't know that I accept that entirely,” she said.

"You've previously been before the court having been dealt with for driving whilst under the influence of licquor.

"It was very poor judgment on your behalf.”

Ms Merrin imposed a $2400 fine and recorded a conviction.

Gray was disqualified from driving for 10 months.