Man blows up backyard trying to remove small ant hill



A man has been caught on camera accidentally blowing up his backyard while trying to remove a small ant hill from his lawn.

The dramatic explosion was caught on what appeared to be a home CCTV set up, and vision showed the man placing matches around a patch of grass on his lawn. When one match doesn't take, he flicks another match at the same part of the lawn and steps a few paces back.

Suddenly the entire backyard dramatically explodes into the air in large pieces, causing the man and his dogs to jump back.

The man's lawn is left with a large crater after the explosion, as he stands stunned looking at the hole in the earth.

Luckily, the man and his two dogs who had been standing nearby appear unhurt.

The man flicked matches at a brown patch of earth on his lawn. Picture: Reddit

His backyard suddenly explodes. Picture: Reddit

Commenters on the post theorised the man had used too much accelerant.

"My Dad used to use (gasoline) to get rid of anthills occasionally," one man wrote on Facebook.

"It always worked and never blew anything up. How much gas did he pump into the ground?! It don't take alot."

"Just the gas alone kills them, (you) don't need to light it," another said.

"I'm glad the dogs are ok but I'm sure they are use to his shenanigans," another commented.

The video was shared to Reddit and and Facebook on Sunday, where it has been viewed more than 7 million times.