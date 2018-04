QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service were called to Moores Homemakers on Friday night after a man smashed a window.

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a Bundaberg business on Friday night after a man smashed a window.

The incident happened about 11.30pm at Moores Homemakers on Woondooma St.

A 24-year old man cut open his wrist and was bleeding heavily.

A QAS spokesman said bleeding was controlled at the scene before the man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.