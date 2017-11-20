Man blames police for loss of licence

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

FAILURE to change his address was just one factor causing driver Timothy Wright to lose his licence for six months.

Wright, 19, went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence because of demerit points on October 14.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said when police stopped Wright at 9.10pm his licence had been suspended from August 17 because of demerit points.

He said Wright also had an unlicensed driving offence in March , and has a significant traffic record.

But Wright told the court he had spoken to the Transport Department who said he could drive.

"I went three months without driving,” Wright said.

"My boss is waiting to sign me on for an apprenticeship.”

"I was meant to get my licence back tomorrow.”

When magistrate Belinda Merrin said he received tickets in March and May, Wright said they were sent to his mother's home. Wright said it was "petty stuff” and blamed police for following him.

Ms Merrin fined him $450 and disqualified him from driving for six months.