Man blames gender bias after DV charge for food rampage

COURT HOUSE: A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty to contravention of a DVO in court on Thursday. Mike Knott

A BUNDABERG man who feels he has been treated unfairly based on his gender has shone a light on how domestic violence can be treated differently by authorities depending on who is behind the offending.

A 45-year-old man who cannot be named pleaded guilty to one aggravated count of contravention of a domestic violence order on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told the court at midday on August 1, police were called to a Bundy home by a flustered and anxious sounding woman.

When they arrived, the woman (and aggrieved in the DVO) was standing outside her home with her 12-year-old son.

She told officers the pair had arrived home a bit earlier with lunch for themselves and the defendant.

After putting the man's lunch down on his bed, she walked away.

She then heard a loud crashing sound come from the living room, where the man had thrown a camping chair at the TV, causing it to crack.

Sen-Const Klaassen said the man then threw the food the woman had brought home at her and rubbed a pie all over his shirt.

He said the defendent tormented the woman, kicked her in the arm and verbally abuse her, telling her she was "not a good person”.

The court heard he also poured a can of coke over himself, went into his son's bedroom and verbally abused him too.

He also called the woman a junkie and claimed she suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The man then left the home and was found by police the following day (August 2) at Centrelink.

Sen-Const Klaassen said the man denied his involvement in the matter and said how "it's always the woman who gets the man in trouble”.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan told Magistrate Belinda Merrin the statement stemmed from the context of a few days earlier, when a similar outburst, this time carried out by the woman, led to nothing for the aggrieved.

The court heard that four days before the man's outburst police had been called to the same address, this time by the man after the aggrieved went on a "rampage” through the house and damaged property.

The court heard no action was taken following this incident.

"He accepts his son didn't need to see all those things ... he accepts responsibility,” she said.

"(But) he's angry Your Honour.

"He feels a sense of grief that when he called police no steps were taken ... Nothing came of it.”

Ms Merrin gave the man two years probation. A conviction was recorded.