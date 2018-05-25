Man blames drug utensils found in bedroom on girlfriend

DRUG CRIME: The court heard on December 9, 2017 at 10am, police spoke to Lyall Anthony Mayberry outside his home before searching the unit and discovering the water pipe.

DRUG CRIME: The court heard on December 9, 2017 at 10am, police spoke to Lyall Anthony Mayberry outside his home before searching the unit and discovering the water pipe. AntonioGuillem

A MAN has blamed the water pipe police found in his bedroom on his girlfriend, saying it was she who used marijuana, not him.

Anthony Lyall Mayberry pleaded guilty to one count of possess utensils and two fail to appear charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard on December 9, 2017 at 10am, police spoke to Mayberry outside his home before searching the unit and discovering the drug utensil.

Mayberry's defence lawyer said his client had "moved the water pipe from the kitchen into the bedroom, which he shared with her" while his partner was away.

"He told police he does not use cannabis."

The court heard Mayberry had no drug-related offences in his history since 2011.

No drugs were found either.

On January 15, Mayberry failed to appear in court and warrants were issued.

Seven days later he turned himself into police and said he had mixed up his court dates.

The court heard Mayberry had a long work history and a number of qualifications. He was fined a total of $500.