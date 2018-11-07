Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man bitten by shark, drives himself to hospital

RossKendall
by RossKendall
8th Feb 2015 3:23 PM | Updated: 9th Feb 2015 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN drove himself to hospital with severe wounds to his back after he was bitten by a shark at 7 Mile Beach this morning.

Jabez Reitman was surfing at Seven Mile beach when the attack occurred.

Jabez Reitman after he was bitten by what is believed to have been a shark.
Jabez Reitman after he was bitten by what is believed to have been a shark.

"A shark jumped up and grabbed me, I probably should have stayed in bed," he told channel 9 news, on the way into Gold Coast Hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

"At first I thought it was a dolphin, until [the bite] started stinging,"

"Then I realised I had some pretty severe lacerations," he said.

"There were puncture wounds...what you would expect from a good gouging form a shark," he said.

Mr Reitman is a chef in Byron Bay and lives at Suffolk Park.

After the attack he drove himself to Byron Bay hospital before he was transferred to the Gold Coast.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks shark attack
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What Bundy thinks of Trump

    premium_icon REVEALED: What Bundy thinks of Trump

    Politics BUNDY residents are a mixed-bag of angry and supportive towards US President Donald Trump.

    'LESSER OF 2 EVILS': Mum sells son weed to curb ice use

    premium_icon 'LESSER OF 2 EVILS': Mum sells son weed to curb ice use

    Crime Court hears she chose the 'lesser of two evils'

    'ARE YOU SERIOUS?' Disrespectful man schooled in court

    premium_icon 'ARE YOU SERIOUS?' Disrespectful man schooled in court

    Crime Man schooled in court etiquette after bringing attitude to bar table

    Local Partners