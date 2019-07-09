Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A stand up paddle boarder says he was bitten by a shark off Pelican Waters this morning.
FILE PHOTO: A stand up paddle boarder says he was bitten by a shark off Pelican Waters this morning. Smart Smart DPI
Breaking

Man 'bitten' by shark while paddle boarding

Ashley Carter
by
9th Jul 2019 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was injured after he said he was bitten by a shark while stand up paddle boarding off Pelican Waters this morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident off Bells Esplanade just after 7am and treated the man at the scene for a "very minor puncture wound" to his wrist, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

He was taken to Caloundra Clinic in a stable condition.

The Pelican Waters canals are a known swimming ground for bull sharks.    
pelican waters queensland ambulance service shark stand up paddle boarding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The Pakistani company teaming up with Isis sugar mill

    premium_icon The Pakistani company teaming up with Isis sugar mill

    News ALMOIZ Group is a large Pakistani family-owned company with multiple subsidiaries spanning sugar, steel, and energy industries.

    Man fined after 188 fraud charges dropped

    premium_icon Man fined after 188 fraud charges dropped

    Crime 188 counts of fraud against Bundy man dropped.

    Police allege boy, 15, was caught with meth

    premium_icon Police allege boy, 15, was caught with meth

    Crime Cops allege youth had drug bags in his fist

    Taxi company hailing a fresh new name

    premium_icon Taxi company hailing a fresh new name

    Business Business freshens up with bold new look