Paramedics were called to an Agnes Water residence on Sunday night after a man was bitten by a snake.
News

Man bitten by snake at Agnes Water

Rodney Stevens
15th Feb 2021 9:58 AM
Paramedics were called to an Agnes Water residence on Sunday night after a man reported being bitten by a snake.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to an address on Agnes Street at 8.41pm.

The spokesman said when the paramedics arrived they spoke to and assessed a man in his late 20s for a snake bite.

It is not known what type of snake bit the man or where he was bitten.

The spokesman said following his assessment by paramedics the man declined transportation to hospital.

Snakes, being cold blooded, are more active in the summer and regulate their body temperature by laying in the sun.

Everyone should be aware of the first aid treatment for snake bites, a pressure bandage wrapped over the bite and up the limb as far as possible, and if possible, try to identify the type of snake to inform paramedics or doctors.

Gladstone Observer

