Man bitten by seven-foot-long brown snake

A Charters Towers man was flown to hospital after being bitten by a 7ft long brown snake in Clermont

A Charters Towers man was flown to hospital after being bitten by a 7ft long brown snake in Clermont RACQ CQ Rescue

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a seven-foot-long brown snake while mustering on a property outside of Clermont.

The 34-year-old was on his motorcycle on a station off Wynyard Rd on Saturday morning when he rode over the large highly-venomous snake.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the angry snake reared up and bit the man on his leg through his denim jeans.

RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Shane Bargh said the patient told them he immediately fell off the motorbike with the snake still attached to his calf.

The man grabbed the snake behind the back of the head to pull it off his leg and throw it away from him.

He told the rescue helicopter crew that the snake was "so big" it took his entire hand span to grab its head to pull it off his leg.

Instead of waiting for the helicopter to reach the property, Queensland Ambulance paramedics decided the situation was severe enough to warrant driving to meet the air paramedics.

RACQ CQ Rescue landed at Clermont Airfield about 9.54am.

At that point the man was suffering severe chest pain and was very unwell.

Paramedics stabilised the man and he was flown in a stable condition to the Mackay Base Hospital.

This is the third snake bite rescue for RACQ CQ Rescue in six weeks.