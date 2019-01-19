Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight crew airlift a man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a suspected snake bite off the New England Highway at Thornville.
RACQ LifeFlight crew airlift a man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a suspected snake bite off the New England Highway at Thornville. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Man bitten by brown snake drives himself to get help

Tara Miko
by
19th Jan 2019 7:46 AM

A MAN bitten by a snake on the side of a highway north of Toowoomba was able to stay calm enough to drive and get himself help.

The man, aged in his 30s, had pulled over on the side of the New England Highway at Thornville when he was bitten on the leg about 4.20pm.

Staying calm under the stressful situation, the man managed to drive himself to a nearby house and get help for the suspected brown snake bite.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the property north of Toowoomba for the bite to his lower leg before a rescue helicopter was called in.

A RACQ LifeFlight crew airlifted the man to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

brown snake editors picks queensland ambulance paramedics racq lifeflight snake bite toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    One Bundy school on top of attendance as another slips below

    premium_icon One Bundy school on top of attendance as another slips below

    News A BUNDABERG high school has taken out the top position for student attendance across Queensland.

    • 19th Jan 2019 9:25 AM
    A cool change is coming along the banks of the Burnett River

    premium_icon A cool change is coming along the banks of the Burnett River

    News Riverfeast reveals big plans

    • 19th Jan 2019 8:51 AM
    Bundy dad's cop dash leaves pockets $6k lighter

    premium_icon Bundy dad's cop dash leaves pockets $6k lighter

    Crime The father of two sped away from police, through a stop sign

    Bundy rental market overheating as investors feel the pinch

    premium_icon Bundy rental market overheating as investors feel the pinch

    Property Some real estate agents are struggling to meet the hectic demand