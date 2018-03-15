Man believes mysterious 'drone' may be from the army

UFO: North Bundaberg resident Walter De'Cent witnessed a large drone fly past his house last week and wants to know if anyone else saw the flying object.

ABOUT a fortnight ago, Walter De'Cent couldn't believe his eyes when he glanced out his North Bundaberg window to observe a six metre long, oval shaped drone flying past his house.

Mr De'Cent said the noise was constant but not loud and sounded like a truck pulling heavy.

"I was sitting watching television at around eight o'clock at night and I could hear this droning noise, that's probably why they call them drones,” Mr De'Cent said.

"All these lights were coming at me, it was raining and a little bit hard to distinguish at first, but the lights were glittering from about five vertical struts, with two big lights on the front.

"The props would have to be up five or six feet above the body, just like a helicopter but with five props instead of one.

"It was about six metres long, and it was up in the air so it was hard to gauge, but it was big, yet nobody in my area that I've spoken to ever saw it.

"I thought every man and his dog would have rang up about it by now.”

Mr De'Cent said he didn't see anybody in the structure but thought it was strange that nobody else had seen the flying object hovering about 100ft to 200ft in the air.

"I'm guessing it came up the river because that's the direction I saw it coming from, and it wasn't going fast or anything, and I thought it might have been going to the airport but that would be too far for it to travel,” he said.

Mr De'Cent assumes it was a drone and due to the size, would likely be an army issue contraption.

"If it's nothing that anybody knows about, then it would be an invasion of our security, but there's a good chance if it was something to do with the Army they wouldn't want you to know anything about it and just deny it,” he said.

"I think it would have to be army, it would cost millions to build I should imagine, my neighbour had a small one that was a few thousand dollars so when you think about the size of this thing, it wouldn't be cheap.”

Mr De'Cent doesn't think it's aliens but believes if the army are involved, there will never be any answers.

"They do make them that big apparently but it's usually something to do with security forces,” he said.

"I'm surprised it hasn't been in the paper and they all think I'm mad but I know what I saw.

"There must have been someone out fishing or something.”

If you think you've seen something like this or had a similar experience, let us know.