Man behind 'Unmistakably Ours' campaign to leave Bundy Rum

MOVING ON: After helping to turnaround Bundaberg Rum, Diageo Australia's Marketing and Innovation director Adam Ballesty is stepping down. peter secheny photography

AFTER helping to "turnaround” the brand of Bundaberg Rum, Diageo Australia's marketing and innovation director, Adam Ballesty will leave the company.

Mr Ballesty was the innovation director behind the 'Unmistakably Ours' campaign, a series of four 15-second television commercials.

The 'Unmistakably Ours' brand campaign launched in March 2017.

The television commercial was filmed entirely on the Bundaberg Rum Estate and surrounding sugar cane fields.

It brought to life the unique stories behind the making of the award winning golden liquor, the talented craftspeople that make it, the brand's unique history and its locally sourced ingredients.

Diageo Australia managing director David Smith said Mr Ballesty had a sensational impact on the business over his tenure.

"His accomplishments are numerous, but it's hard to trump the turnaround of our very own Bundaberg Rum,” Mr Smith said.

"Adam has led a transformation of this brand that has seen it return to growth for the first time in years.”

Mr Smith said in the six years Mr Ballesty was with Diageo he helped shape a bold transformation of its premix offerings that had driven that category back into growth.

"I thank Adam for his stewardship, his leadership and his passion,” Mr Smith said.

"Whilst we lose Adam, we're delighted to welcome back Andy Oughton who will head up Diageo Australia's marketing and innovation team.”

Mr Ballesty said he was proud of his time at Diageo Australia and what was achieved in the past five years.

"It's with this deep appreciation for the business that I am delighted to say we have worked together to ensure we can bring Andy home and let him drive the business forward into the next chapter,” Mr Ballesty said.

"I leave Diageo with lifelong friends, and personal and professional growth that will hold me in the best position possible into the future.”