Man begged drunk woman to stop bashing him

WITH her hands clasped and tears streaming down her face, Christine Megan Robinson stood in the dock of Bundaberg District Court awaiting her fate.

On November 4, 2016, Robinson, then 27, was at a friend's Childers home and had been drinking all day.

With everyone heavily intoxicated, Bradley Scott Morgan got into a violent scuffle with another man, with the other man splitting his head open.

After the altercation, Morgan left the premises.

Robinson followed Morgan outside to make sure he would not re-enter the home.

The court heard Robinson punched Morgan repeatedly in the face, pulled him by the hair, kicked him on the ground and briefly covered his mouth as he struggled to breathe.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said Morgan begged her to stop.

"There were a number of players involved in the situation," Mr Cook said.

"The first of those to engage in violence was definitely not the defendant before the court today.

"However, as the facts show, and the night transpired, she found herself inflicting somewhat significant violence against the complainant."

Defence barrister Tom Zwoerner said Robinson's life had been marked by tragedy with the brutal murder of her mother when she was 11.

Robinson had battled anger management issues and became addicted to methylamphetamine but kicked the drug habit when she moved to Childers.

"In my submission it can't be ruled out that he (Morgan) may have fell even after the assault occurred," Mr Zwoerner said.

"My client fully accepts however that her actions caused bodily harm."

Judge Brendan Butler told Robinson, now 29, she had reached a crossroads.

"This an opportunity for you to stay out of trouble and lead a satisfying life or you could slip back with drugs and alcohol get in with the wrong people and end up in jail," he said.

"You just can't have people in a civilised society acting the way you did.

"There was no need for you to do it, you seemed to have done it in retribution for what he had done earlier."

Robinson pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm in a public space.

She was immediately released on a strict 18-month probation, must submit to drug tests and psychological treatment and was ordered to do 40 hours of community service.