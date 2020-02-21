Man bashed to death outside school

Parents and terrified children witnessed a brutal attack in Melbourne's west last night, as a man was beaten to death by a group of thugs.

Three men seen holding weapons reportedly chased the man across Sunshine Ave in Kealba about 6pm.

Some onlookers - including parents picking up their children from the nearby childcare centre and primary school - rushed in to help.

The man was left to die, lying in a pool of his own blood.

The attack happened in broad daylight on a busy Melbourne road.

Onlookers were disturbed by the brutality of the attack.

The attack happened metres away from a primary school.

Police swooped in on the fight.

During the attack, witnesses saw the man put his hands in the air while yelling "please stop", but was still struck repeatedly.

His attackers were seen carrying sticks and an axe.

Horrified onlookers called police and paramedics, who worked on the man for 40 minutes - but he was unable to be saved.

Alleged family of the victim at the scene.

Despite paramedics' efforts, the man couldn't be revived.

Local mother-of-two Aysha Abdul-Wahed told the Herald Sun the men were "adamant to get at him".

"It was just horrible, it was still really light, there were parents all over the place, lots of traffic driving past, I couldn't believe it," she said.

Police arrested three men last night in relation to the incident.