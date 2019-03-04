Man bashed, left with suspected broken nose after robbery

RANDOM ATTACK: A man was assaulted while walking along Goodwood Rd in the early hours of Sunday morning.

RANDOM ATTACK: A man was assaulted while walking along Goodwood Rd in the early hours of Sunday morning. Scott Powick

POLICE are hunting three people over a violent, random attack left a man bloodied and bruised.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said the 44-year-old victim was walking along Goodwood Rd, Thabeban, in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was approached by three people.

"One man asked him for a cigarette but he doesn't smoke so the victim was then asked if they could use his mobile phone," she said.

"As he reached into his backpack and pulled out his phone he was struck in the head with a metal bar by another person."

The police spokeswoman said the victim fell to the ground and dropped his phone, and he was set upon by all three people who continued to hit him repeatedly as he lay on the ground.

Yelling for help and calling for the attack to stop, the attackers ran off, taking the victim's Optus X Spirit phone with them.

Paramedics and police were called with the 44-year-old victim taken to hospital with a suspected broken nose and bruising to his legs.

The police spokeswoman said the victim could not be certain all three people were males, but believed so. At least one was wearing dark clothing.

The incident happened between 12.30-1am Sunday along Goodwood Rd, near the Elverys Rd intersection.

Anyone with information, particularly anyone with dashcam footage from the area, is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.