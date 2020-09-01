Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing to anyone with information after a man was punched and robbed in his Sunshine Coast home. Picture: File
Police are appealing to anyone with information after a man was punched and robbed in his Sunshine Coast home. Picture: File
Crime

Man bashed at front door in daylight robbery

lucy rutherford
1st Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 20-year-old man was punched repeatedly at the door of his home before the man fled with his property, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the victim answered the door to an unknown man at 2.25pm on Monday at North Beach Place in Mudjimba, where he lived with his parents.

Violent dad jailed for raping ex while their kids slept

Woman charged after crash leaves three teens in hospital

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man punched victim in the head multiple times.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the punches knocked the 20-year-old man to the ground in the front yard before he began screaming for help.

"The offender has then entered the granny flat which the victim occupied and has returned carrying a cardboard box containing the victim's laptop and phone," he said.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the man saw the alleged offender get into the passenger side of a silver-coloured car that had been parked in the driveway, with another man as the driver.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

Investigations are continuing.

alleged burglary mudjimba robbery sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

        Premium Content Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

        Crime POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

        • 1st Sep 2020 9:09 AM
        Slow down, animals around: Peak collision season is here

        Premium Content Slow down, animals around: Peak collision season is here

        News Drivers urged to take care of our Queensland wildlife

        Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        Premium Content Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        News Over the past financial year, locals in the area have won four big prizes totalling...

        Red wine and fishing turns into hit, run and fire

        Premium Content Red wine and fishing turns into hit, run and fire

        News Man decided to go fishing after a carton of red wine